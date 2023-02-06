Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in B'luru today

Under this brand, Indian Oil targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other Oil Marketing Companies, non-combat uniforms for the Army, uniforms/ dresses for Institutions and sales to retail customers.

PM Modi will also dedicate the twin-cooktop model of Indian Oil's Indoor Solar Cooking System and flag off its commercial roll-out.

IndianOil had earlier developed an innovative and patented Indoor Solar Cooking System with single cooktop.

On the basis of feedback received, the twin-cooktop Indoor Solar Cooking system has been designed to offer more flexibility and ease to the users.

It is a revolutionary indoor solar cooking solution that works on both solar and auxiliary energy sources simultaneously, making it a reliable cooking solution for India.

Later on Monday, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the HAL Helicopter Factory in Tumakuru. Its foundation stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2016. It is a dedicated new greenfield helicopter factory which will enhance the capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters.

This helicopter factory is Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUH).

LUH is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter with the unique feature of high manoeuvrability.

The factory will be expanded to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) as well as for repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil ALH and IMRH in the future.

The factory also has the potential for exporting the Civil LUHs in future.

This facility will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters indigenously and will attain the distinction of enabling self-reliance in helicopter design, development and manufacture in India.