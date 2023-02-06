Exemption from writing Tamil exam extended
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended by one year the exemption granted to students studying in linguistic minority schools from writing the Tamil language paper in the Class 10 board examination.
The apex court was hearing a plea challenging the September 2019 order of Madras High Court that refused to quash the guidelines for granting exemption to students from attending the Tamil language paper in the Class 10 board examination.
“We cannot do this in piecemeal. We have to hear it. You have had some interim arrangement... You continue with that for one year,” observed a bench of Justices SK Kaul and Manoj Misra, and posted the matter for hearing in the week commencing July 11.
