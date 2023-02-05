National

Nagaland polls: Congress releases second list of 4 candidates

All four are seats reserved for scheduled tribes.
NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday released its second list of four candidates for the Nagaland assembly polls.

The party has fielded Meshenlo Kath from Kohima town, Alem Jongshi from Mokokchung town, Chenithung Humtsoe from Bhandari and P Mulang from Noklak.

The Congress on Saturday had released its first list of 21 candidates for the Nagaland assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief K Therie from Dimapur-I.

Elections to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will be held on February 27 and the results declared on March 2. The last date for filing of nominations is February 7.

