Centre likely to hike DA for govt staff by 4% to 42%

NEW DELHI: The central government is likely to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for its over one crore employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42 per cent from the existing 38 per cent as per the agreed formula.

The dearness allowance for employees and pensioners is worked out based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month. The Labour Bureau is a wing of the Labour Ministry.

“The CPI-IW for December 2022 was released on January 31, 2023. The dearness allowance hike works out to be 4.23 per cent. But the government does not factor in hiking DA beyond the decimal point.Thus DA is likely to be increased by four percentage points to 42 per cent,” said Shiva Gopal Mishra, general secretary of All India Railway men Federation.