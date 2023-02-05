All eyes on united Oppn’s Adani strategy next week in Parliament

NEW DELHI: The usually scattered opposition, both inside and outside Parliament, seems to be uniting on the issue of the Adani group.

Due to the solidarity of the opposition parties, the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address has not started yet in the first phase of the budget session of Parliament.

With the opposition being adamant on demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Hindenburg and the Adani group, no business took place due to the ruckus in both the Houses in the first week of the budget session.

The budget session started with the President's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses on January 31. On the same day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey. Sitharaman then presented the budget on February 1.

According to parliamentary convention, the discussion on the motion of thanks should have started on February 2, the day after the budget's presentation, but it could not happen due to opposition's uproar on February 2-3.

Questions on whether any work will be done in the House in the upcoming week have come to the fore in light of the situation.

Will the ongoing stalemate between the government and the opposition regarding the demand of JPC probe continue or will the government devise a solution?

At present, the opposition parties do not seem ready to back down from the JPC's demand, while the government has cleared that they have nothing to do with it and the opposition is unnecessarily creating a ruckus as it does not want a discussion in the House.

The government has also claimed that the SBI and LIC are completely safe.

While Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has been uniting and maintaining the opposition parties, the BJP has claimed that the opposition is unwilling to have a discussion on the motion of thanks since the country's first tribal woman President gave her address to the Houses.

It seems that the government may not back down from its stand at all, but may engage in finding a solution to the problem on February 6, Monday.

However, the opposition has not commented on it so far.

It is believed that before the proceedings of Parliament begin on February 6, the government and the opposition will sit separately and formulate their strategies, only after which it will be assessed whether the Houses will be able to run on Monday.