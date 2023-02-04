Grenade blast near Sunny Leone's fashion show venue in Imphal

IMPHAL: A powerful hand grenade exploded on Saturday in Imphal's Hapta Kangjeibung where a fashion show is expected to be held with actress Sunny Leone in attendance, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries, the police said, adding that it suspected underground militants to be behind the blast.

The explosion occurred only 100 metres from the venue of Sunday's fashion show.

No militant outfit or individual has claimed responsibility so far.

A case was lodged at the Porompat police station.

The fashion show was planned to promote Manipur's handlooms, khadi products and tourism.