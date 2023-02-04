National

Army soldier injured in landmine explosion in J&K along LoC

"The explosion apparently occurred accidentally around 11.15 a.m., today. The injured soldier was airlifted to the command hospital in Udhampur town," sources said.
JAMMU: An army soldier was injured on Saturday in a landmine explosion along the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

Official sources said that the explosion took place in Kerni sector of Poonch district today.

