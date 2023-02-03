Telangana one of the top performers in country: Tamilisai

HYDERABAD: Telangana is one state not only economically stronger, but also one of the top performers in the country in welfare and development, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday.

Speaking at the Joint Session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council, she said the inclusive and comprehensive growth of Telangana has become a role model in the country. The state is progressing in a phenomenal manner on every front.

''The extraordinary success of the state of Telangana is due to the blessings of the people. The skillful administration by the honourable chief minister and hard work of the people's representatives And the dedication shown by the government employees…,'' She said.

The Telangana Assembly began on Friday with the Governor's address. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government is expected to table the Budget in the House next week ''Today, the state is not only economically stronger, but also one of the top performers in the country in welfare and development,'' she said narrating the KCR government's achievements in the past eight years.

The per capita income of the state which was Rs 1,24,104 in 2014-15 has increased to Rs. 3,17,115 by 2022-23, she said.

When the state was formed, in 2014-15, Telangana had irrigation facilities for only 20 lakh acres. The same has increased to 73 lakh, 33 thousand acres today, she further said.

Telangana is the only state in the country which has transferred Rs 65,000 crore to 65 lakh farmers as investment assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

''When the state was formed, the installed capacity of electricity was 7,778 MW only. Due to the enormous efforts made by my government, now the installed capacity has gone up to 18,453 MW,” Sounderarajan said.

According to her speech, Telangana is taking up recruitments to 2,21,774 jobs in a short period of eight and half years.

There was a time when the entire agriculture sector was distressed and today the state is able to supply to the rest of the country and has become the granary of the country, she further said.

Soundararajan also said there was remarkable progress in the drinking water supply in the state.

There was a time when rural areas presented a picture of poverty and distress and from that today Telangana villages are completely transformed and have become models with a very high quality of life, she said. Telangana today is investor-friendly and attracts the top class companies and multinationals in IT and mothers other sectors, she added.

Reacting to her speech, BJP Legislator E Rajendar told mediapersons that there is unrest among Telangana people and youth though the government made the Governor speak ''lies''.

''The Governor's speech is designed, written by the government itself,'' he said indicating that there were not great expectations.