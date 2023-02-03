Amul hikes milk price by ₹3/L for Delhi, Maha & Kolkata consumers

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) has increased prices of Amul pouch milk (all variants) by Rs 3 per litre with immediate effect.

The price has been increased for the consumers in Delhi, Kolkata and Maharashtra.

"We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning)," the GMCCF said in a statement.

After the price hike, Amul Taaza one liter will cost Rs 54; Amul Gold one litre Rs 66; Amul cow milk Rs 56; Amul A2 Buffalo milk one liter Rs 170. The price has been hiked for all the variants of Amul Milk.