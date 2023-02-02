'Useless' Budget for Nagaland: Congress leader

DIMAPUR: The Congress unit in Nagaland on Wednesday accused the Union government of unfulfilled promises and presenting a 'useless Budget', claiming it did not have anything for the state.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at Dimapur, Congress leader Sujata Paul said the Budgets presented since 2018 till date are merely replete with 'fakery and falsehoods' that have misled the people of the country.