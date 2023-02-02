Odisha Assembly Budget session from Feb 21

BHUBANESWAR: The Budget session of Odisha Assembly will start from February 21 and continue till April 6.

As per the schedule issued by the Assembly secretariat on Thursday, the session will start with the address of Governor Ganeshi Lal on February 21. The motion of thanks on the Governor's speech will be moved on the same day. Further discussion on the Governor's address will be held on February 22 and 23.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the annual Budget for the year 2023-24 on February 24 while general discussion on the Budget will start from February 27. The appropriation bill will be laid before the House on March 31.

There will be a gap of seven days from March 2 to 9 during the session. There will be no business on all second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, March 30 (Shreeram Navami) and April 1 (Odisha Day), as per the schedule.

Last year, the state government had presented a vote-on-account Budget in view of the model code of conduct imposed for panchayat and urban polls in the state. Later, in July 2022, the state government had presented the full-fledged Budget for 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore.