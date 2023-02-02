Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid noisy scenes in the House with opposition members raising various issues. Opposition members rushed to the Well raising slogans as soon as Speaker Om Birla welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Zambia and started Question Hour.

The speaker objected to the noisy scenes and asked the members not to make unsubstantiated claims.

He said Question Hour was an important part of Parliamentary proceedings and should not be disrupted.

As the slogan shouting continued, the Speaker adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.