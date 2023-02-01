Youth held, juvenile detained for Class 12 student's murder in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 18-year-old youth was arrested and a juvenile nabbed in connection with the death of a Class 12 student who was stabbed to death in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, police said on Wednesday.

Pul Prahladpur resident Shiva Chaudhary was arrested while a 15-year-old school student was apprehended, they said.

The Class 12 student was allegedly stabbed on Monday after a quarrel between two groups of students near Hansraj Sethi Park. He was admitted to Purnima Sethi Hospital where he succumbed.

The police registered a murder case and found during investigations that there was a minor scuffle between the victim's friends with students from another school near Govindpuri Metro station on January 28.

On Monday, a group of students from the other school planned to ''settle their score'' and reached Hansraj Sethi Park around 2 pm. They had come prepared to assault them, a senior official said.

''As soon as the victim and the other students reached the park, they were assaulted. During the assault, the victim was stabbed in the chest,'' he said.

The victim, a resident of JJ Camp in Okhla Phase II, was a student at a Kalkaji school.

He is survived by his parents, three brothers and a sister. His family members said his sister was scheduled to get married in the first week of February and the entire family was busy with the preparations.