Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati removed from post

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati has been removed from the post with immediate effect, the official said on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Government of Punjab, the decision has been taken as per the provisions of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act wherein there is no provision to extend the period under the government rules. Due to which the post of chairperson of women commission has been withdrawn from her.

"As per the provisions of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act 2001 (and as per the amendments of 2014,2016), the following facts are brought to your notice," the department said in a notification issued to Gulati, adding that as per the Section 4(1) of the act, the Chairperson is mandated to hold office for period of three years only.

In the Congress government, Manisha Gulati was appointed as the chairperson of the Women Welfare Child Protection and Punjab State Women's Commission and was given an extension of 3 years by the Punjab government on September 18 in 2020.

Days ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Gulati had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).