Dhanbad fire incident: HC takes suo motu cognizance, hearing tomorrow

DHANBAD: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the Dhanbad fire tragedy in which 14 people were charred to death. The High Court will hear the matter on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, a massive fire broke out at a residential apartment in Dhanbad which killed 14 people including 10 women, three men and one child while injuring several 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire at a Dhanbad apartment and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next-of-kin of the dead.

PM Modi also announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 each has also been sanctioned for the injured in the incident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the PMO tweeted. SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar said several people had gathered in the apartment for a marriage function.

"The cause of the fire is still not known. We're focusing on the rescue. The injured were shifted to the hospital," said Kumar.