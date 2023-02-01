Better if budget is more for country than a party: BSP chief Mayawati

LUCKNOW [UP]: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday took a veiled jibe at the Centre for its Union Budget presented in the Parliament and said that it should be for the country instead of being for a party.

"Whenever the Centre talks about the beneficiaries of a scheme, it must remember that India is a vast country of about 130 crore poor peoples, labourers, deprived citizens, farmers etc. who are yearning for their Amrit Kaal. It is better if the budget is more for the country than for a party," BSP chief Mayawati said in a series of tweets.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that the presented budget has been very much similar to the ones presented in the last nine years with huge promises and announcements being showered on the common citizens.

"All the promises, announcements, claims and expectations showered by the Centre in its budget during the last nine years became meaningless [bemani] when the middle-class section of India became lower middle class due to inflation, poverty, and unemployment," she said mentioning that the Union Budget 2023 has not been any different.

"This year's budget is not much different. No government tells its shortcomings of the last year but line the people up with new promises. People live on hopes, but why give false hopes?" she added. She further said that the narrow policies of the government have the biggest side effects on the lives of the people connected to rural India.

Terming rural India as the real India, Mayawati said that the "narrow policies" and "wrong thinking" of the government have biggest side effects on the lives of the crores of poor farmers and other hardworking people connected with rural India.

The government should pay attention to their self-respect and self-reliance so that the pockets of the common man are filled and the country can develop further, she added. "In the 75th year of our Independence, the world has recognised the Indian economy as a 'bright star'.