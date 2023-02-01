47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened: FM

NEW DELHI: While presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said 47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened across the country so far.

Sitharaman said the National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 1 lakh self help groups (SHGs).

Launched in 2014, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is the national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services -- savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance and pension in an affordable manner.