Snowfall disrupts normal life in several areas across Himachal

SHIMLA: Fresh snowfall has thrown life out of gear in many parts of Himachal Pradesh as 476 roads including three national highways are still closed while working of 697 power and 20 water supply stations across the state has also been hampered.

Roads have been closed and the water and electricity supply has been disrupted in many areas after the recent snowfall in Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba districts, officials said.

According to the state Disaster Management Authority, after the recent snowfall nearly 476 roads including three national highways are still closed while 697 electricity supply stations are hampered along with 20 water supply stations in the state.

Locals at Kaza in the Lahul-Spiti district were seen using spades to remove the ice accumulated on the streets amid heavy snowfall.

During the past 24 hours, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri in the same district was at minus 7.6 degrees and Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded the minimum at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius.

Manali recorded 0.2 degrees, Kufri 1.5 degrees, capital city Shimla 4.0 degrees while Narkanda in Shimla district recorded minus 1.0 degrees, and Dharamshala 6.2 degrees.