Prez Murmu lays out vision for 'amrit kaal' to build developed India

Under the nearly nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the country has seen many positive changes, she said, adding that the biggest change is that the self-confidence of every Indian is at its peak and the world has changed the way it looks at India. While India used to depend on others to solve its problems, it is now working to solve global problems, Murmu, India's first tribal president, said.

People have been given basic amenities missing for decades and modern infrastructure that society long aspired for is being built across the country, the president said. She cited the expansion of digital network and the crackdown on corruption during the Modi government's tenure.

''India now has a government which is stable, fearless and decisive and which works to fulfil big dreams. It has a government which respects honesty and works to solve the poor's problems and empower them permanently,'' she said. The government has fulfilled the aspirations of the deprived sections of society, the president said.