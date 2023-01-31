My Govt has been recognised as decisive one: Murmu refers to Art 370

NEW DELHI: In her first address to Parliament as President, Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed her gratitude to citizens for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms and said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been identified as a decisive government.

"My government always kept the country's interest paramount, showed the will to completely change the policy-strategy," she said in her pre-budget address to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Central Hall of Parliament today.

"From the surgical strikes to the tough crackdown on terrorism, from the LoC to the LAC, from the abrogation of Article 370 to the triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government," President Murmu said.

In her maiden address to the Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her gratitude to the citizens.

"Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries," Murmu said.

Terming the government, a stable, fearless, and decisive one, "Murmu said, "My government is working towards realising the big dreams."

"My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 per cent population or are very close to that target," the President said.