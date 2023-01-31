Delhi Airport issues fog alert; flight operations presently normal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Airport on Tuesday issued an alert for passengers owing to dense fog.
"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," read the passenger advisory from Delhi Airport.
However, all flight operations are presently normal. Further details are awaited.
