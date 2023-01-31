After row CPI(M) youth leader's PhD thesis likely to go for scrutiny

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI(M) top brass is mulling a scrutiny of the PhD thesis of Chintha Jerome, the chairperson of the Kerala State Youth Commission, after complaints surfaced.

Sources said that the CPI(M) has given the nod to the Kerala University to constitute a four-member team to scrutinise her thesis.

This special team will submit its report to the University Syndicate, which will then be passed to the Senate. The Senate in turn will advise the chancellor - Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan -- on what needs to be done, the sources added.

Her dissertation is titled 'The ideological foundation of Malayalam commercial cinema in the neoliberal times', for which she was awarded a PhD in English Literature from the Kerala University in 2021.

Detractors of Jerome have come out with a fundamental mistake in her thesis where she has written that the Malayalam poem titled 'Vazhakkula' was penned by Vyloppilli while it was originally written by another hugely popular poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai.

Jerome's principal guide for her thesis was the then Pro V-C of Kerala University P.P. Ajayakumar.

While her fellow youth leaders in the CPI(M) are defending her to the hilt by stating that it is just a technical error and spelling mistakes are not a serious issue as this is not the first time such things are happening.

Chintha is a popular youth wing leader of the CPI(M). With glaring omissions in her thesis surfacing on social media, the CPI(M) top brass is thinking on how quickly this onslaught can be brought to check.

Since this issue surfaced last week, every day there are protests and marches being taken out by the student and youth wing of the Congress.

Social media is buzzing with hilarious posts, many of which have become viral now.

Numerous complaints have also surfaced against this and with the Assembly session all set to resume its sitting shortly, all eyes will be on the Congress-led opposition.