Polling for 5 Legislative Council seats in UP today

LUCKNOW: Polling for the biennial election to five Legislative Council seats -- three graduate constituencies and two teachers' constituencies -- will be held on Monday.

The polling will commence at 8 a.m. and continue till 4 pm in 39 districts, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Rampur, Moradabad, Amroha, Bijnor, Sambhal, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Amethi and Ambedkar Nagar.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Ratnesh Singh said the polling would be held for three graduates' constituencies of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, including Gorakhpur- Faizabad graduate constituency, Kanpur graduate constituency and Bareilly-Moradabad graduate constituency and two teachers 'constituencies, including Allahabad-Jhansi teacher constituency and Kanpur teacher constituency.

A total of 6.32 lakh people will cast their votes in three graduate constituencies, of which 3.93 lakh are male and 2.39 lakh female voters.

As many as 53.92 people will cast their votes in two teachers' constituencies, of which nearly 35,000 are male and more than 18,000 female.

A total of 44 candidates are in fray in three graduate constituencies and 19 in two teacher constituencies. As many as 63 candidates are in fray in five constituencies.

One observer has also been deployed in each constituency by the Election Commission to keep an eye on the polling, along with 594 sector magistrates and 234 zonal magistrates.

Micro-observers have been posted in all the booths and videography of the polling will be conducted. A total of 4,941 polling personnel have been deployed to complete the election process.

Ballot papers will be used for polling and the order of preference was marked in numbers by the voters in front of the name of the candidate, Singh added.

The counting of the votes will take place on February 2 at the counting centres in Bareilly, Jhansi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur.