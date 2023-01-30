National

Cyber criminals create fake Insta of HP Guv, demand money

Arlekar said some miscreants were demanding money using a fake account created in his name and asked people to be aware and not entertain their demands
SHIMLA: Suspected cyber criminals have allegedly created a fake Instagram account of Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and are demanding money in his name.

Arlekar said some miscreants were demanding money using a fake account created in his name and asked people to be aware and not entertain their demands. Himachal Pradesh Police have already asked the authorities concerned to deactivate the account after registering a formal complaint.

Last year, suspected cyber criminals had allegedly impersonated senior leaders and bureaucrats such as the chief minister and the chief secretary to extract money on the pretext of a medical emergency.

About 18,000 complaints of cyber crime have been received during the past five years in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 50 per cent pertain to financial frauds, police officials said.

