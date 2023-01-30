Bengaluru to host first G20 ETWG meeting under India's presidency

NEW DELHI : The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s presidency will be held in Bengaluru from 5 February to 7 February, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The meeting will have over 150 participants including G20 member countries and nine special invitee guest countries - Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Spain.

In addition, leading international organizations such as The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), International Energy Agency (IEA), Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), International Solar Alliance (ISA), United Nations International Development Organization (UNIDO), United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), RD20 and knowledge partners will be part of the meeting, the statement read.

Senior government officials from the ministries concerned will also participate in the ETWG meeting for which Karnataka is extending all its support and coordination.

“The first ETWG meeting will focus on six priority areas which includes energy transition through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chains, energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, fuels for future and universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathway," the ministry said.

On the sidelines, the ETWG meeting will be complemented by a high-level international seminar on ‘Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS).’

The seminar will focus on highlighting the importance of carbon capture, utilization, and storage, considered vital for achieving net-zero targets.

The event will deliberate upon the challenging aspects of the clean energy transition and the role of CCUS in addressing them while examining various technological aspects of the value chain, from capturing to storage and utilization pathways. This event will enable sharing of knowledge from successful initiatives that can be replicated across emerging economies.

India has assumed the presidency of the G20 for one year from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023 and over 200 meetings will be held across the country.