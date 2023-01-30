Andhra CM's flight makes emergency landing after technical glitch

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's flight made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport after a technical fault, shortly after departing from the same airport.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was scheduled to leave for New Delhi on a special flight from Gannavaram Airport.

The pilot noticed a technical error in the plane 10 minutes after takeoff.