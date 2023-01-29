Ramcharitmanas row: Ayodhya seer announces bounty on Maurya

AYODHYA: An Ayodhya seer on Saturday announced “a bounty of Rs 500” on senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for allegedly disrespecting the Ramcharitmanas.

Tapasvi Chhavni Temple chief priest Mahant Paramhans Das told PTI, “I will give a reward of Rs 500 to the person who will behead Maurya who had recently shown disrespect to Ramcharitmanas.” Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, kicked up a controversy recently by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be “banned”.