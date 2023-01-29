Delhi-NCR to face rain, thunderstorm on January 30 : IMD

NEW DELHI: Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas are to face light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on the intervening night of January 29 and January 30, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi.

Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi area of Delhi to have light rain.

In the NCR region, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar to have rain. Haryana's Bhiwani, Uttar Pradesh's Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, and Gulaoti to have light to moderate intensity rain.

Haryana's Jind, Gohana, Hansi, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Narnaul; Uttar Pradesh's Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, and Pilani and Jhunjhunu of Rajasthan to have rain in the late night of Jan 29.