National

PM Modi to address 'NCC PM' rally in Delhi today

The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra ModiANI
ANI

NEW DELHI [India] - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday at around 5:45 PM, a release from the Prime Minister's Office informed.

This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to participate in the celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Asind in Bhilwara district in Rajasthan for the 1111th birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity of the state, it added

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Cariappa Parade Ground
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
Lord Devnarayan
Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat
NCC PM
National Cadet Corps (NCC)
Asind in Bhilwara district

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in