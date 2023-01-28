MP: Congress leader in Jabalpur booked over offensive remarks

BHOPAL: A Congress leader has been booked over his alleged offensive remarks during a public speech in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, sources said on Saturday.

While addressing the people on Friday, district president of the Congress Nilesh Jain exorted his supporters to tackle the corrupt with an iron hand.

"First request the corrupt against corruption with folded hands, and if they don't listen, then break their hands."

He was booked the same day on the basis of a complaint registered by a Bharatiya Yuva Morcha of Jabalpur.

His utterances came a day after the state unit Congress kicked-started its 'Hath Se Hath jodo' campaign, a political march that will cover all 230 Assembly seats in the state. At the event, Jain said - "Haath jodo, nahi mane to bhrashtachari ke haath todo' (First request the corrupt with folded hands, and if they don't listen, then break their hands)"

Rajmani Singh, who is district president of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha of Jabalpur district, lodged a complaint at Shahpura police station. The Congress leader has been charged under two sections, including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.