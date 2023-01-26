R-Day: Kartavya Path witnesses prowess of Indian weapon systems

NEW DELHI: As India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, Kartavya Path in the national capital witnessed the prowess of the armed forces armoured with hi-tech indigenously made equipment. The Republic Parade 2023 kicked off with a march by a contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

The first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry was led by Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali. The 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the 'State Horse Units'.

The Indian Armed Forces has been rendering its selfless service to the nation and its countrymen, ensuring stability and dominance on the frontiers along the Line of Control (LoC), the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and worldwide through UN Peacekeeping missions. Indian Army's Lethality, Accuracy and Reliability witnessed a leap with the acquisition of platforms like Akash Missile System, satellites, Modular Bridges, towed guns, utility helicopters, electronic warfare system and the likes of surface-to-air missiles.

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased at the Republic Day parade including ammunition showcased India's indigenization power, including 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

MBT Arjun

ARJUN of 75 Armoured Regiment was led by Captain Amanjeet Singh. MBT ARJUN', is third generation main battle tank developed indigenously by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).