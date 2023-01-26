Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating Republic Day

CHANDIGARH: Punjab and Haryana on Thursday celebrated Republic Day, with chief ministers of the two states wishing the people while noting that the day symbolises freedom and integrity of the country.

Police and home guard contingents took part in parades held at district headquarters in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the national flag at a state-level function in Jalandhar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfurled the flag at Bathinda.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the national flag at Thanesar in Kurukshetra while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag at Jagadhri in Yamunanagar.

“Our India is one of the big democracies of the world...greetings to all Indians today on the 74th #RepublicDay of the country,” tweeted Mann in Punjabi.

Khattar also greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day.

“Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Republic Day, a symbol of freedom, equality and integrity of the country,” said Khattar in a tweet in Hindi.