Have got the Padma Bhushan because Modi is PM: Bhyrappa

MYSURU: Noted writer and novelist S L Bhyrappa, who has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan on Thursday said if there is relevance to a writer's work even after his death, then it is a big award.

Expressing happiness on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan, he said he got the award as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister.

"All that I can say is, as Modi is the Prime Minister I have got this award, if not I wouldn't have...not sure why not earlier," Bhyrappa said in response to a question if the award was overdue.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "awards will come and go, no one will observe what award a writer has got, if they (readers) have an interest in his (writer) book they will like it. A writer may die one day, what is important is will there be relevance to his book even after his death.

"How long the relevance will be 100 or 200 or 500 years...There is Kumara Vyasa (classical poet) in Kannada, it has been over 500 years after his death, but even today people read Kumara Vyasa Bharata in every village. If there is such essence in my work it is a big award, rest (award) will come and one will be happy when it comes," he added.

Bhyrappa is a widely-acclaimed Kannada author whose work has been translated into over 14 languages - specialising in writing about society and values in Indian epics

His works 'Vamshavruksha', 'Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane', 'Matadana' and 'Nayi Neralu' were made into films that received critical acclaim. Among various novels 'Aavarana' is among the most popular ones.

He is the recipient of Padma Shri, Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Award among others.

Noting that he is happy with this honour, Bhyrappa said, "it is dedicated to the people of Mysuru, as since I came here for high school, my gurus and people here have nurtured me. I sat down and have written my works here, Mysuru has been the inspiration for it."