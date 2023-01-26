Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant
National

Anant Ambani, fiance offer prayers at Tirumala temple

The couple participated in various rituals, along with darshan at the hill shrine.
IANS

TIRUPATI: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala Hills on Thursday.

The couple participated in various rituals, along with darshan at the hill shrine.

On January 19, Anant got engaged to Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Anant visited the Jagannath temple in Puri, while the previous day, the Ambani scion had offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tirumala Temple
Sri Venkateswara Temple
Tirumala Hills
Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in