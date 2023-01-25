'May we work together for strengthening democracy'

Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is a programme by the Election Commission of India (ECI), aiming to educate the sectors regarding the procedures of electoral registration, correction of existing particulars and deletion of the name of the shifted or deceased family members. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is celebrating the 13th National Voters' Day today.

According to the Election Commission, President Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the national function being organized in New Delhi by the Election Commission of India. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will grace the function as Guest of Honour. The theme for this year's NVD, 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure' is dedicated to voters which conveys individual feelings and aspirations towards participation in the electoral process through the power of their vote.

The logo is designed to showcase the festivity and inclusivity of the electoral process. Ashoka Chakra in the background represents the largest democracy in the world, whereas the inked finger represents the participation of each and every voter of the country. The tick mark in the logo stands for informed decision-making by the voter.

During the event in New Delhi, the President will present the National Awards for the year 2022. National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices will be presented to State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections during 2022 in different spheres such as IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management, Accessible Election, Electoral Roll and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach.

Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, i.e. 25th January 1950. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process.

Dedicated to the voters of the country, National Voters' Day is also used to facilitate the enrolment of voters, especially the newly eligible young voters. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions held across the country. NVD is celebrated at the national, state, district, constituency and polling booth levels, which makes it one of the largest celebrations in the country.