In video: Man hiding $90,000 between pages held at Mumbai airport

New Delhi :The Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on Tuesday said that they seized 90,000 US dollars worth Rs 81 lakh from a passenger who was hiding them between the pages of a book.

According to the information, the Customs officials intercepted the passenger during the intervening night of January 22 and 23.

The official said that the man was intercepted on the basis of intelligence inputs. When his luggage was checked, it was found that he was hiding dollars between the pages of a book which he was carrying.