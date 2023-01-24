National

In video: Man hiding $90,000 between pages held at Mumbai airport

The Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on Tuesday said that they seized 90,000 US dollars worth Rs 81 lakh from a passenger who was hiding them between the pages of a book.
Clip from the video
Clip from the videoIANS
IANS

New Delhi :The Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on Tuesday said that they seized 90,000 US dollars worth Rs 81 lakh from a passenger who was hiding them between the pages of a book.

According to the information, the Customs officials intercepted the passenger during the intervening night of January 22 and 23.

The official said that the man was intercepted on the basis of intelligence inputs. When his luggage was checked, it was found that he was hiding dollars between the pages of a book which he was carrying.

On inquiry, the passenger could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency.

The recovered foreign currencies have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act.

The passenger has been placed under arrest under section 104 of the Customs Act.

The accused was produced before a special court in Mumbai which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Mumbai airport
Customs Act
14-day judicial custody
hiding $90,000
between book pages
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport,
valid documents
seized under section 110
arrest under section 104 of the Customs Act.

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in