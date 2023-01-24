Impasse broken to get FTA talks back on track

LONDON: Britain’s trade minister in charge of negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with India on Tuesday admitted the talks had hit a “bit of an impasse”, which she broke by flying to New Delhi last month.

UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said the deal is now “back on track”, in an apparent reference to the Diwali 2022 deadline for the FTA set by ex-PM Boris Johnson being missed last October amid political turmoilin Britain.

The minister insisted that she confident a “high quality” deal will be struck with India.