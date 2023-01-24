Hardeep flags off, rides inland water vessel in Brahmaputra river

Calling the vessel a unique step towards developing an alternative source of clean energy, Puri called this initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop inland water connectivity in the northeastern areas. He said that the methanol blend diesel will be Rs 5 to 7 cheaper and will result in 20 per cent less emissions of oxides of Nitrogen and Sulphur.

"This initiative is inspired by PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision to develop inland water connectivity in India's North East. An environment-friendly fuel, it will also be Rs 5-7 cheaper and result in 20 per cent less SOx & NOx emissions," he tweeted.

On Monday, Union Minister Puri, Minister Rameswar Teli, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an electric scooter in Guwahati. "This fleet would enable electrification of end-to-end logistics support in last-mile delivery sector," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas tweeted.