National

Air India modifies its alcohol service policy

The exact changes in the revised policy could not be immediately ascertained.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Amid recent incidents of unruly passenger behaviour, Air India has modified its in-flight alcohol service policy wherein cabin crew have been told to tactfully further serving of alcohol if needed.

The Tata group-owned airline has been slapped with penalties in the last few days by DGCA for the unruly behaviour of passengers onboard two international flights for reporting lapses.

Air India
alcohol service policy

