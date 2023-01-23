National

Six trains running late in Northern region due to fog

As per officials, train no. 22181, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express and train no. 02563, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special are running late by 02:00 hours.
Representative Images
Representative Images ANI
ANI

INDIA : Half a dozen long-distance passenger trains in the northern parts of the country are running behind schedule due to fog and low visibility today, as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region.

As per officials, train no. 22181, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express and train no. 02563, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special are running late by 02:00 hours. Train no. 12801, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, and train no. 12397, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express have also been delayed by 02:30 hours.

Train no. 15658, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and train no. 12615, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express are late by 01:45 hours and by 01:30 hours, respectively, officials said.

Earlier on Sunday, 13 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region. 

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

northern region
Six trains
Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express
Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special
Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express
Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express
Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail
MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in