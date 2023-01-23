PM Modi to visit Rajasthan on January 28

RAJASTHAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhilwara in Rajasthan on January 28 to attend a programme, the state BJP said on Thursday.

He will visit Malaseri Dungari, the birth place of Lord Devnarayan, which is considered a holy place for the Gurjar community, the party said.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal visited Bhilwara on Thursday and reviewed the preparations for the PM's visit.According to party sources, Modi will also address a public rally there.

Party leaders and workers from six districts of Bhilwara, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Ajmer and Chittorgarh will attend the programme.

Meanwhile, BJP President J P Nadda will visit Jaipur on January 23 to address the concluding session of the party's state working committee meeting.

The meeting will take place at the party office on January 22 and 23.