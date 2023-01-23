HEIs told to implement New India Literacy Programme

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have asked all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to implement the 'New India Literacy Programme', a centrally sponsored scheme, which is also a part of the National Education Programme (NEP).

Accordingly, students need to be involved as volunteer teachers from the next academic session. They can take on to teach 3,4 non-literates of 15 years and above per year voluntarily toward this end and appropriate credits in the credit framework for this activity may be considered.

Ramesh Unnikrishnan, AICTE, advisor, policy and planning bureau, in a circular, said the NEP 2020 recommendations include strong and innovative government initiatives for adult education to expedite this all-important aim of achieving 1OO% literacy.

"In this direction, the Government of India has approved a centrally sponsored scheme on Adult Education "New India Literacy Programme (NII-P) ' to be implemented during the period 2022-23 to 2026-27, which will definitely result in eradicating illiteracy in the country,” he added.

Stating that NEP-2020 provides that HEIs, in addition to teaching and research, will have other crucial responsibilities, which they will discharge through appropriate resourcing, incentives, and structures, he said HEIs shall include credit-based courses and projects in community engagement and service.

He said in order to accelerate the objectives of Adult Literacy, there is a need of involving students from all Higher Education Institutions Viz. Universities, Colleges and other educational institutions for robust implementation of the "New India Literacy" programme to eradicate illiteracy in the country.

The AICTE official all universities should include mandatory teaching of at least five or above non-literates by students in every academic year in their course work as a project or assignment for compilation of their degree.

"Similarly, HEIs may include certain credits for their activity and the credit could be given after the learner under them get a 'literate' certificate,” he said adding the students can be trained by the HEls to carry out the activities as per the guidelines.