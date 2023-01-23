EAM calls naming of islands after Paramveers "much needed initiative"

He also called PM Modi's decision "another step" to fulfill India's pledge to "overcome the colonial mindset." "But it is also another step to fulfill the pledge of an India that overcomes the colonial mindset," he tweeted.

Earlier at a virtual programme on Monday, Prime Minister Modi named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

PM Modi also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the ceremony in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The largest unnamed island was named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, who lost his life in action on November 3, 1947 while repulsing Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar Airport.

Notably, the government in 2021 had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas to commemorate Netaji's birth anniversary. "Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country has always been accorded the highest priority by the Prime Minister.

Going ahead with this spirit, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's office further stated, "These islands have been named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav."