21 islands in Andaman & Nicobar named after PVC awardees

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Parakram Diwas today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named 21 unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Veer Chakra awardees.

He also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep which was previously called Ross Islands.

This step has been taken by the government to honour the sacrifice made by the armymen to protect the sovereignty and integrity of India.

These islands have been named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, viz. Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.