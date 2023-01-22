Nagaland polls: Police seize narcotics, arms in raids across stat

KOHIMA: Nagaland Police has conducted raids and searches across the state since the announcement of Assembly elections and seized an amount of over Rs 18 crores this week including arms and ammunition, police said.

Elections were announced on January 18 by the Election Commission.

Elections will be held on February 27 this year, the EC announced.

The police have been conducting searches to ensure free and fair elections by maintaining law and order across the state.

“This week alone, the Police Department has seized a grand total seizure amount of Rs. 18,49,73,650,” an official statement said.

According to the police, among the items seized included narcotics worth Rs 3,43,53,025, other contraband (Rs 14,84,14,000), arms and ammunition (Rs 50,900), Indian-made foreign liquor (Rs 21,25,725), and other seizures (Rs 30,000).

The Department has also sought for public cooperation and support during this period for the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission on January 18 announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.

“Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference.

The Assembly polls in the northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura were announced on Wednesday, thus beginning the election season in 2023.

The CEC said that the terms of the poll-bound states of in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are coming to an end on March 12, 15, and 22 respectively.

“The term of Assemblies of respective states in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are respectively due to expire on March 12, 15, and 22. The 3 states have 60 Assembly constituencies each,” the CEC said.

Detailing the number of voters in the poll-bound states, Kumar said, “There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura including – 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states.”