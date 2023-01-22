National

EC to host int'l conference on use of tech, elections integrity

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here, the EC said in a statement on Sunday.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) will host the second international conference beginning Monday on 'use of technology and elections integrity'.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here, the EC said in a statement on Sunday.

Around 43 participants from 17 countries/election management bodies, and six participants from international organisations are expected to join, it said.

EC is leading the Cohort on elections integrity which was established as a follow up to the 'Summit for Democracy' held virtually in December, 2021. The first international conference of the Cohort was organised in November 2022 here on 'Role, Framework and Capacity of Election Management Bodies'.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Election Commission
Summit for Democracy
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
international organisations
Elections integrity

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in