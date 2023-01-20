National

Soldier shoots self in J&K’s Kupwara

Official sources said Lance Naik Shiv Kumar of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) shot himself inside the Army camp in the Handwara area of Kupwara district.
SRINAGAR :  A soldier shot himself to death on Friday in J&K’s Kupwara district.

“He was taken to the hospital where doctors said he was brought dead.

“Police have initiated inquest proceedings under 174 CrPc”, sources said.

Further details were awaited.

