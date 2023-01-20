Himachal intends to become first green energy state by 2025

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a meeting on Friday with the state energy department said that the state intends to become the first green energy state by 2025, informed the government.

Sukhu in the meeting stated that Himachal Pradesh would harness hydro, hydrogen and solar energy and switch to green products which will enhance the premium and advantage in export.

Along with the state energy department, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL), HIMURJA and Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) were also present at the meeting, informed the government through a release today.

He directed all the departments to initiate action in this direction and make policy changes, wherever required. "Refurbishing the present system is essential and the departments should focus on harnessing green energy in the best interest of the state," said the Chief Minister.

To ease the norms, Chief Minister directed the officers to make necessary amendments to the existing power policy and open all the solar projects upto 5 MW capacity for allotment.

The state government would also invest in solar plants and will install 500 MW solar projects during the year 2023-24. Out of this, 200 MW would be installed by HPPCL for which land has been identified for 70 MW capacity while the rest of the sites will be finalized soon.

Solar projects upto 150 MW capacity would be installed by HIMURJA through private participation and priority would be given to Himachalis in awarding these projects, whose capacity will be from 250 KW to 1 MW, said the Chief Minister.

In order to ensure that the state also gets some financial benefits, he directed HIMURJA to evolve a mechanism by seeking royalty of solar projects above 3 MW capacity.

"In case of land being given to PSUs for developing solar projects, some percentage of land equity may be charged as well," directed Sukhu. He directed the HIMURJA to ensure a 5 per cent premium for the state in each solar power project up to 5 MW and a 10 per cent share in the solar power projects of more than 5 MW capacity.

The Chief Minister asked HPPCL to expedite the incomplete power projects like Kashang II and III, Shongtong and Karchham. He stressed the need to fix each project's timeline and complete all these projects by 2025. Sukhu directed HPPCL to appoint a consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) within 10 days and also to submit the report within a month so that the work on the solar projects could be started.

The Department of Energy and HPPCL will identify sites in other States like Rajasthan where the land is available at discounted rates for installation of Mega Solar Plant.

During the meeting, Sukhu also reviewed the progress of the Kishau Dam Project 660 (MW) where the water component is financed by the Central government and the state government in a ratio of 90:10. The Power component is to be shared 50-50 by Himachal and Uttrakhand States.