Tremors felt in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: Tremors were felt as an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 9.48 am today at a depth of 5 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 18-01-2023, 09:48:26 IST, Lat: 17.06 & Long: 77.18, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kalaburagi, Karnataka," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.
