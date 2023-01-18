'Health is integral part of G20 agenda': MoS Bharati in Kerala

"During the once-in-a-century crisis of the pandemic, G20 countries consistently worked for promoting coordinated efforts among its members to achieve good & equitable health for all.

Health is an integral part of G20 agenda," MoS Pawar said during the address at the first G20 Health Working Group meeting in Kerala on Wednesday.

She added further that health became an integral part of the G20 agenda with the establishment of the health working group under the German presidency in 2017 and G20 countries that exhibited commitment to mitigating health emergencies.

"Health became an integral part of the G20 agenda with the establishment of the health working group under the german presidency in 2017 and G20 countries have exhibited a long-standing commitment to mitigating health emergencies ever since the inception of the health working group in 2017," she said.

We know now that pandemic prevention, preparedness and response require diverse, multistakeholder and multisectoral coordination under the leadership of PM Modi, the minister added.

Bharati Pravin Pawar also stated that India's presidency will aim to build on previous health working groups' and G20 leaders' efforts and proposals, such as strengthening our healthcare systems and prioritising one health.

The first Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency is held from January 18-20 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. In a significant milestone, India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil, marking the first time that the troika is consisting of three developing and emerging economies.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Health Track of the G20 India Presidency will comprise four Health Working Group (HWG) Meetings and one Health Ministerial Meeting (HMM).

The meetings will be held in different locations across the country including Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Goa, Hyderabad (Telangana) and Gandhinagar (Gujarat), highlighting India's rich and diverse cultures.